Wristband hand sanitizer: Rajasthan innovator comes up with a smart idea

A hand sanitizer that you can wear like a wristwatch? An engineering graduate in Jhalawar district claims to have developed just that.

Worried that his mother, who is a health worker, could catch coronavirus, 25-year-old Ayaz Sheikh came up with a refillable device that is always at hand.

Jhalawar's Chief Medical Health Officer Sajid Khan said his department has procured around 600 units and nurses at government centers have begun using it.

The wristband has a 15-ml capacity and weighs just 30 gm when filled with sanitizer. The container is two-inch wide and an inch high. It incorporates a tiny pump three-quarter of an inch long.

Sheikh says the device sprays a tenth of a millimeter each time in an "optimum" manner because of the angle at which it is placed. That's 150 spray shots from each refill.

His innovation has been registered under I- Start, a state government program to promote start-ups, and he has applied for a patent for the device. It is called ''CoRakshak Band'' and is being sold through an e-commerce site.

Sheikh says he got the device right in January after four failed attempts.

"My mother is a health worker and I was worried about her. So I started working on a gadget for my mother initially," he said.

