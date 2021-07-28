Saffron exports increases to $1.72 mn in 2020-21

Left Menu

The country's saffron exports have increased to USD 1.72 million (about Rs 13 crore) during 2020-21 as against USD 0.92 million (over Rs 7 crore), according to the data of the commerce ministry.

In 2018-19, the exports were aggregated at USD 0.95 million.

The major export destinations for Indian saffron are the USA, UAE, UK, and Australia.

Saffron is mainly produced in India in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The present annual production is in the range of 4 to 5 tonnes. More than 85 per cent of the production is from the Pulwama district.

Till 2014, the production in the Kashmir valley was to the tune of 8 to 10 tonnes per annum. However, the unprecedented flood in 2014 severely damaged and reduced the saffron growing areas in the valley.

Saffron is a labor-intensive crop. About 1,40,000 flowers are required for 1 kg of dried saffron.

Kashmir Saffron was awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2020.

