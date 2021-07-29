NW Premier welcomes arrest of five suspects

North West Premier, Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro, has welcomed the arrest of five suspects for the murder of two police officers who were stationed at Mareetsane police station.

As reported by the SAPS, the five were arrested yesterday in Logageng village near Tshidilamolomo, Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality by a multi-disciplinary team consisting of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Detective service, Tactical Response Team and members of the Local Criminal Records.

Premier Mokgoro, who was shocked by the brutal killing of the two officers, applauded the multi-disciplinary team's swift response to this case and said the arrest of these suspects should send a strong message to perpetrators of criminal acts who do not have regard for the law.

"As we strongly condemn this despicable incident, we call on the members of the public to always work closely with law enforcement officers in the fight against crime and appreciate the work they do in keeping our areas free of criminal acts," Mokgoro said.

Premier Mokgoro, who expressed confidence in the work of the law enforcement agencies and the country's justice system, also conveyed the provincial government's message of condolences to the families and colleagues of the late Constable Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa (50) and Sergeant Mojalefa Horatious Molete (42).

It is alleged that on 26 July 2021 around 9 pm, the two police officers were on patrol duties with a state vehicle when they came across a vehicle loaded with suspected stolen goats.

The members reported the incident to the commander and mentioned that they would be bringing the suspect's vehicle to the police station.

About an hour later, the police reported that they were not far from the police station.

However, the police officers never arrived at the police station and they could not be reached on both their cell phones nor the police radio. A manhunt for the police officers was immediately launched.

