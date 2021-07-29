Left Menu

NH 5 blocked due to landslide near Chambhaghat in Himachal

National Highway 5 has been blocked due to a landslide near Chambhaghat on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:47 IST
Yet another landslide has occurred in Himachal Pradesh. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Highway 5 has been blocked due to a landslide near Chambhaghat on Thursday. Work is underway to restore proper facilities and traffic for all.

Chambhaghat, in Solan district, has become the latest spot from where a landslide has been reported. The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season. This has resulted in landslides as well. 2 weeks ago, another landslide due to heavy rain was also reported from Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag area. A Landslide was also reported from Pandoh area of Mandi district.

After the disaster, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had advised tourists not to travel in high-risk regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

