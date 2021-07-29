Left Menu

Construction work of Rs 1500 cr National Highway approved in Punjab

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced construction work of four and six-lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:56 IST
The budget of the project is Rs. 1501.02 Cr. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari(File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

"Construction work of Four/Six lane Greenfield Ludhiana - Rupnagar National Highway (NH-205K) including Spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana has been approved in the state of Punjab with a budget of Rs 1501.02 Cr. #PragatiKaHighway," Gadkari tweeted.

The development of Economic Corridors has been emphasized under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The planned 25,344 km national highway would give connectivity to economically important production and consumption centres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

