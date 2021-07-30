Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand's Emma Twigg wins women's single sculls gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 06:22 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Emma Twigg of New Zealand won gold in the women's single sculls at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway on Friday.
The Russian Olympic Committee's Hanna Prakatsen and Austria's Magdalena Lobnig picked up silver and bronze, respectively, in the rowing event.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Russian Olympic Committee's
- New Zealand
- Austria
- Tokyo
Advertisement