Cycling-Dutchman Kimmann wins gold in men's BMX final
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 09:24 IST
Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won gold in the Olympic men's BMX racing event on Friday.
Britain's Kye Whyte took the silver medal with Colombia's Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes completing the podium at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
