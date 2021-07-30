Dr Blade Nzimande dismisses claims follow suspension of DG Qonde

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has dismissed claims that he has wanted the department's Director-General (DG) Gwebinkundla Qonde to leave the department since 2019.

The claims follow the precautionary suspension of Qonde, pending a forensic investigation into the National Skills Fund (NSF).

"The decision to place DG Qonde under precautionary suspension emanates from an adverse audit report by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA). The AGSA found that much of a total amount of just under R5 billion could not be properly accounted for over two financial years by the National Skills Fund.

"These are indeed huge sums of money that the AGSA found they could not have been properly accounted for. The DG of the DHET, by virtue of this position, is also the accounting authority of the NSF. He, therefore, has the responsibility for all the funds and their expenditure," Nzimande said in a statement.

While Qonde has not as yet been found guilty, the Minister said that a precautionary suspension is necessary so that a comprehensive forensic investigation into the NSF can be done.

He added that the need for such an investigation has also been called for by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).

"It is therefore a smokescreen that the suspension of DG Qonde is for any other reason than for conducting an investigation into this serious matter."

Nzimande also noted with concern the continued reporting by some sections of the media on the matter in a manner that "completely ignores these very serious audit findings".

"It seems the media thus far has been reporting without even bothering to engage with the AG findings and their implications. Media reportage thus far has also not even bothered to study the SCOPA hearings, findings and recommendations on the same matter," Nzimande said.

The Auditor-General said: "I do not express an opinion on the financial statements of the public entity because of the significance of the matters described in the basis for disclaimer of the opinion section of this auditor's report. I was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements".

During the National Skills Fund 2019/20 audit disclaimer hearing, held on 18 May 2021, SCOPA chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa also said that the committee was wholly unsatisfied with the responses provided.

"The committee proposes a full-scale forensic investigation into NSF for the past three years. Further, the Minister must provide a roadmap within 30 days on the process and structure of a forensic investigation, including its potential collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)," Hlengwa said at the time.

Department of Science and Innovation, Director-General, Dr Phil Mjwara, is currently acting as the Director-General of Higher Education and Training until the conclusion of the investigations and any process that may ensue thereafter.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)