CRPF organises free medical camp in J-K's Srinagar for underprivileged people

The 28 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in Srinagar on Thursday organised a free medical camp under the civic action program in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. This initiative was an effort to reach out to the underprivileged sections of the society to provide education on preventive health and address their primary health needs,

In the camp, people were given health checkups, administered medicines, provided medical guidance and medical kits free of cost. Speaking to ANI, Jitendra Kumar, Commanding Officer, 28 Battalion, CRPF, said, "Today the 28 Battalion of the CRPF has organised a medical camp in Batamaloo under the Civic Action Programme. We are deployed for security purposes but we also want that the health of the people here should be in good shape. Apart from our security aspects, we also take care that the people here get all medical assistance and health care. We aim to reach out to people and work for their welfare. We want to convey this message to the people that the CRPF not only looks after their security but also their welfare aspects."

"In this camp, we have a team of doctors who are conducting the medical checkup of the people. They are checking their blood pressure, pulse, etc and if there is any previous history of illness then they are also enquiring about the same and administering medicines accordingly," said Kumar. He further stated that people were also being provided free medical kits which have masks, sanitiser, soaps, napkins, etc.

"This is our first such camp. We are planning to organise six such camps. The camp is getting a good response from the people," Kumar added. Dr Suneem, a Doctor at the camp, said, "The main aim of organising this camp is to reach out to the underprivileged sections of the society. For example, there is a cluster of motor mechanics here, they are poor and less educated people. So, we are trying to reach out to such people with education on preventive health and addressing their primary health needs."

"We are trying to provide most of their medication here at this camp. Whatever, we are not able to provide, we are giving them a roadmap and guiding them to take the medication for various ailments. Most of the people who participated in this camp are suffering from uncontrolled diabetes and uncontrolled hypertension," he added. A beneficiary said that such camps make the poor feel good and make them realise that in this difficult situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration and the government is with them.

Farooq Ahmad, another beneficiary said, "The CRPF has organised a camp where they are distributing medicines free of cost to the poor people. The medicines they are providing free of cost are costly in other shops. Also, the medicines are authentic and of good quality. There are many shops which are selling duplicates of the same medicines. This a very good initiative for people like us." (ANI)

