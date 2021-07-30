Haryana govt to provide capital support to new micro enterprises in rural areas: Dushyant Chautala

The Haryana government has decided to provide capital support and affordable credit to new micro enterprises in rural areas of 'B', 'C' and 'D' category blocks to spur rural industrial growth in the state.

The Haryana Gramin Udyodik Vikas Yojana has been notified for the same, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Friday.

Advertisement

He said that new micro enterprises established under the Haryana Rural Industrial Development scheme would also get other incentives specified for the MSME sector under the Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy, 2020. Approval letter for providing benefits under the scheme will be issued within 45 days, acceptance letter within seven days and benefit disbursement within seven days, he said.

He said that under the Haryana Rural Industrial Development scheme, 15 per cent subsidy will be provided on investment made on plant and machinery and building up to maximum of Rs 20 lakh for the General Category entrepreneurs while 15 per cent subsidy will be provided on the investment made on plant and machinery and building up to maximum of Rs 25 lakh for women and the SC entrepreneurs.

He said that a subsidy of up to 50 per cent would be given on the cost of diesel generator set, the maximum limit of which has been fixed at Rs 8,000 per KVA (kilovolt-ampere).

In addition, interest subsidy of 7 per cent or maximum of Rs 8 lakh per annum will be given on the term loan for 7 years, Chautala said in an official statement.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that in order to provide incentives, the scheme would be considered effective from January 1, 2021 and would be operational for a period of five years. Elaborating on the other conditions for availing benefits under the scheme, he said that the unit should remain in regular production at the time of disbursement and the subsidy will not be released to the closed unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)