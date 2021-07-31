Olympics-Athletics-Thompson-Herah leads Jamaican sweep of women's 100m
Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led home a Jamaican clean sweep in the Olympic women's 100 metres final on Saturday, posting an amazing 10.61 seconds to become the second-fastest woman in history.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had been seeking a third gold in the event, took silver in 10.74 with Shericka Jackson third in 10.76.
Thompson-Herah's Olympic record time has been beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner's 1988 world record of 10.49 - though the American also ran a 10.61.
