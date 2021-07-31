Left Menu

Massive sinkhole spotted in Hauz Khas in Delhi, traffic disrupted

A massive sink hole was spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi on Saturday. The area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department, said Delhi PWD Assistant engineer UB Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:02 IST
Massive sinkhole spotted in Hauz Khas in Delhi, traffic disrupted
Massive Sinkhole near Hauz Khas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive sink hole was spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi on Saturday. The area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department, said Delhi PWD Assistant engineer UB Singh.

It was brought to notice to authorities between 9:30 am to 10:00 am, said UB Singh.

"We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It is not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," said UB Singh while talking to ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021