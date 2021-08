HAL's HTT-40 trainer aircraft ready for operational clearance

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday said that its HTT-40 trainer aircraft completed its spin certification flight testing.

The aircraft has already completed ten turn spins and is ready for operational clearance, informed the HAL in a tweet.

HTT-40 is an indigenous trainer aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (ANI)

