Left Menu

Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame reaches Mayabunder in ANC

The Victory Flame was carried to Government Senior Secondary School at Kishori Nagar where it was received by district officials, Armed Forces veterans and Head Master of the school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:03 IST
Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame reaches Mayabunder in ANC
The Cycle Expedition Team conducted audiovisual presentations to spread awareness amongst children to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 war. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

Joint Services Cycle Expedition of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC), accompanying the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame, reached Mayabunder on August 08, 2021. The cyclists successfully paddled for over 300 kms in four days. The Victory Flame was carried to Government Senior Secondary School at Kishori Nagar where it was received by district officials, Armed Forces veterans and Head Master of the school. A cultural programme by the school children was organised to honour the Victory Flame.

The Cycle Expedition Team conducted audiovisual presentations to spread awareness amongst children to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 war. The cyclists encouraged the children to join the Armed Forces and make adventure & sports an important part of their lives. The team also distributed memorabilia to the veterans, school officials and children.

The cycle expedition will finally reach Sports Stadium at Diglipur on August 09, 2021

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021