J&K L-G hails PM Modi for making UT's saffron available at all outlets of NAFED nationwide

J&K L-G hails PM Modi for making UT's saffron available at all outlets of NAFED nationwide
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the UT's saffron available at all outlets of NAFED nationwide, and said it will enhance profitability of the spice producers and directly connect the local farmers to the market.

''I express my deepest gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for making J&K's kesar (saffron) available at all outlets of NAFED nationwide which will enhance profitability of the kesar producers of J&K and directly connect the local farmers to the market,'' the L-G said on Twitter.

Addressing a virtual event to release the ninth instalment for the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme, the prime minister said that for the benefit of saffron growers, the government has decided to sell saffron produced in Jammu and Kashmir through retail stores of cooperative firm NAFED.

