J&K L-G hails PM Modi for making UT's saffron available at all outlets of NAFED nationwide

''I express my deepest gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for making J&K's kesar (saffron) available at all outlets of NAFED nationwide which will enhance profitability of the kesar producers of J&K and directly connect the local farmers to the market,'' the L-G said on Twitter.

Addressing a virtual event to release the ninth instalment for the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme, the prime minister said that for the benefit of saffron growers, the government has decided to sell saffron produced in Jammu and Kashmir through retail stores of cooperative firm NAFED.

