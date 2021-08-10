Gajendra Singh joins oil regulator PNGRB

Former director for marketing in gas utility GAIL India Ltd Gajendra Singh has been appointed as a member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), which is downstream oil regulator.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed Singh and GAIL Director (Finance) Anjani Kumar Tiwari as members in the PNGRB, according to an official order issued on August 7.

Singh has accepted the appointment and joined PNGRB on Monday.

Sources said Tiwari hasn't joined as he is yet to be relieved from GAIL, where he is serving as Director (Finance). His term at GAIL is till November-end.

According to the order, they have been appointed to the post for five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earlier.

Singh, who has 35 years of exposure in the gas sector, retired from GAIL in June last year, and will have a tenure of almost four years.

During his career, he served at different leadership positions, the last being Director (Marketing), GAIL. He was also chairman of Indraprastha Gas Ltd, MGNL, BGL and GAIL-Global Singapore and a member of the empowered gas pool committee of the government.

PNGRB regulates downstream oil and gas transportation and distribution. It authorises entities for laying pipelines as well as gives out licenses to retail city gas.

It comprises a chairman and four members, including one member legal. Prior to these appointments, the board had become practically defunct. Its last chairman Dinesh K Sarraf completed his 3-year term in December last year, while members retired at different times, the last being SP Garg, whose term ended last month.

A government Search Committee in June selected former power secretary Sanjeev Nandan Sahai to head the Board. His appointment is under consideration of the ACC.

