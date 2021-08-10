Messi waves to PSG fans as he arrives in Paris to finalise transfer
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:28 IST
Lionel Messi waved to chanting fans from the window of the Paris airport where he arrived on Tuesday to finalise his transfer to soccer club Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi, who wore a t-shirt reading "This is Paris", delighted the hundreds of fans lined up outside the terminal with the gesture.
