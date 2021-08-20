Left Menu

Intercommunal clashes force 11,000 Cameroon people to flee to Chad

According to the Chadian authorities, the violence forced 11,000 people from both groups to cross the border, located near their home villages, to seek refuge in Chad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:50 IST
Intercommunal clashes force 11,000 Cameroon people to flee to Chad
In addition, 7,300 people were displaced within Cameroon's borders in the Logone et Chari department of the Far North region. Image Credit: Twitter (@WFP_Africa)

The most violent intercommunal clashes between Choa Arab herders and Mousgoum fishermen and farmers ever recorded to date began on 10 August in Missiska, in the Logone Birni district of Cameroon's Far North region. At least 32 people were killed and 74 injured.

According to the Chadian authorities, the violence forced 11,000 people from both groups to cross the border, located near their home villages, to seek refuge in Chad. About 85 per cent of them are women and children, and most of the men are elderly.

In addition, 7,300 people were displaced within Cameroon's borders in the Logone et Chari department of the Far North region.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, calls on the governments concerned to do everything possible to reduce the intercommunal tensions that have caused this displacement and to ensure the safety of people forced to flee," said Millicent Mutuli, the Director of the Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa.

19 villages burned down

Some forcibly displaced Cameroonians have told UNHCR teams in Chad that they have been victims of targeted attacks. They say their houses were burnt and their property destroyed. A total of 19 villages were burned down. In Cameroon, the Far North local authorities are working on restoring calm and provide assistance to the victims. In Chad, the new arrivals are in urgent need of shelter, especially during the rainy season. Many are sleeping under trees. Some have found shelter in schools or with host families. UNHCR and its local and international partners have been working closely with the Chadian authorities to assist them.

"There is an urgent need for temporary shelter because most of the new arrivals are women and children exposed to a wide range of protection risks," said Iris Blom, UNHCR Deputy Representative in Chad. "Our teams are building hangars to provide them with a safe place to sleep and to organize community activities for children."

Basic necessities items and hot meals have been distributed but the need for food and water supplies remains pressing. Preliminary registration of asylum seekers has started. Access to the host villages, which are in remote areas out of phone coverage, is made even more difficult by the rains which deteriorate the road conditions.

The clashes between Choa Arab herder and Mousgoum fishermen and farmers were caused by tensions over agricultural, fisheries and pastoral resources. The most serious event of this type recorded previously dates back to 2019 when one person died.

The departure localities are separated from the arrival villages of Houndouma and Ngamal in Chad by the Logone River, which is about 350 meters wide in this area.

As of 1st August, the UNHCR operations in Chad and Cameroon remain severely underfunded with respectively only 43% and 44% of their financial requirements for 2021 covered. Chad already hosts 510,000 refugees and Cameroon 450,000. Additional funding is urgently needed to respond to the needs of the forcibly displaced in both countries.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021