Tragic Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Cameroon

A devastating fuel tanker explosion has resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals in Likomba, close to Tiko in southwestern Cameroon, according to local authorities.

Viang Mekala, an administrative officer, reported that the truck experienced brake failure while descending a hill, causing it to crash into cars and buildings before exploding.

Decayed roads and unsafe vehicles frequently lead to accidents in Cameroon, where petroleum products are primarily transported by road due to inadequate pipeline infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)