Tragic Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Cameroon

A fuel tanker explosion in Likomba, near Tiko, Cameroon, has killed at least eight people. The accident occurred due to brake failure as the truck descended a hill, leading to a crash and subsequent explosion. Poor infrastructure and unroadworthy vehicles are frequent causes of such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

A devastating fuel tanker explosion has resulted in the deaths of at least eight individuals in Likomba, close to Tiko in southwestern Cameroon, according to local authorities.

Viang Mekala, an administrative officer, reported that the truck experienced brake failure while descending a hill, causing it to crash into cars and buildings before exploding.

Decayed roads and unsafe vehicles frequently lead to accidents in Cameroon, where petroleum products are primarily transported by road due to inadequate pipeline infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

