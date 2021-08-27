Left Menu

Motlalepula Rosho sworn in as Acting North West Premier

This follows the resignation of Professor Job Mokgoro, who submitted his resignation to the Speaker of North West Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

Rosho was unanimously chosen as the Acting Premier during a special sitting convened on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
North West Leader of Government Business and Finance MEC, Motlalepula Rosho, has been sworn in as the Acting North West Premier.

Mokgoro's resignation was accepted in line with Section 131 (1) (b) of the Constitution.

"It was, therefore, necessary that the Executive Council convene to designate a member as an Acting Premier," the Office of the Premier said.

Rosho was unanimously chosen as the Acting Premier during a special sitting convened on Thursday.

The North West Executive Council had met earlier on Thursday and nominated Rosho to act as the Premier following the resignation of Mokgoro.

Rosho was sworn in as Acting Premier by North West High Court Judge President, Monica Leeuw, at a ceremony at the Office of the Premier.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

