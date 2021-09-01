Left Menu

TN's Kodaikanal completes 100 pc Covid-19 first dose inoculations

The District administration of Kodaikanal town in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu has claimed cent per cent completion of inoculation of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the town.

ANI | Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:41 IST
Thiru S.Visakan, District Collector, Dindigul district speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The District administration of Kodaikanal town in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu has claimed cent per cent completion of inoculation of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the town. "Due to the consequent efforts taken by the state government and district administration, we have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to cent per cent of the eligible population in Kodaikanal town," District Collector Thiru S.Visakan told ANI.

"In Palani municipality also, we have administered vaccines to more than 98 per cent of the eligible population and will achieve a cent per cent vaccination in upcoming weeks," added Visakan. Both Palani and Kodaikanal are famous tourist destinations in Tamil Nadu. Kodaikanal, queen of western ghats on Sunday opened for tourists after four months in the wake of the relaxation of COVID-19 norms by the Tamil Nadu government.

"We have directed officials concerned to make sure that all the tourists are following COVID-19 protocols in the town," said Visakan. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as per a bulletin released by the state government. There are currently 17,085 active cases in the state. (ANI)

