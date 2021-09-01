Left Menu

WCD Minister inaugurates NUTRI GARDEN at AIIA to mark Poshan Maah 2021

In her address, the WCD Minister lauded the efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Ayush in reducing the incidence of anaemia through a collaborative venture with ICMR.

Shri Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of WCD and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush also grace the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
Initiating series of programs under month-long Poshan Maah 2021, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani said that the need of the hour is to provide the knowledge about how the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda intervention can be effectively utilized to address the nutrition requirement of the nation. WCD Minister inaugurated NUTRI GARDEN to mark the beginning of Poshan Maah – 2021 today at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA). Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for Ayush and WCD was also present on this occasion. Plantation of Shigru (Sahijan) and Amla, saplings were also carried out by both Ministers. All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi (AIIA) under the direction of the Ministry of Ayush initiated the celebration of Poshan Maah - 2021.

In her address, the WCD Minister lauded the efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Ayush in reducing the incidence of anaemia through a collaborative venture with ICMR. She stressed the need to come out with publications of scientific data so that the world can acknowledge the contribution of Ayurveda. Nutrition has two main components, i.e. affordable and readily available for holistic wellbeing. This is where Ayurveda can prove to be very beneficial. She also considered the popularization of the Ayush calendar for healthy progeny and simple classical recipes through the Ministry of WCD.

Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai highlighted the nutritional and medicinal importance of few Ayurvedic herbs like Shigru, Shatavari, Ashwagandha, Amala, Tulasi, Haldi and the importance of promoting evidence-based Ayurveda nutrition practices for the holistic wellbeing of mother and child. He also underlined the importance of nutrition in the life of a mother for bearing healthy progeny and how Ayurveda interventions can help.

Shri Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of WCD and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush also grace the occasion. During this month-long celebration, various activities like patient awareness lectures, quiz competitions, essay competitions, guest lectures and workshops on the theme are being organized by AIIA.

Plantation drive and distribution of plants having health and nutritional benefits were carried out for patients and health care workers like Shatavari, Ashwagandha, Musli and Yashtimadhu. Information brochure of selected plants having nutritive value was also provided to the common public. Ayurvedic classical nutritious recipes representing various states like Sattu drink, Sesame Laddoo, Jhangore Ki Kheer, Niger seeds Laddoo, Amalaki Panaka etc. were also displayed during the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

