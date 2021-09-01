Lebanese state's permission not sought for Iranian fuel, minister says

The Lebanese government has received no request for fuel to be imported from Iran, the caretaker energy minister said on Wednesday, appearing to confirm that the Shi'ite group Hezbollah has bypassed the state with a move to import Iranian fuel.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed group founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, announced last month a shipment of Iranian fuel oil was on its way to help ease crippling shortages and has subsequently announced two more shipments. The group is by far the most powerful faction in Lebanon, where it has been part of the ruling system for years.

The fuel crisis, caused by a broader financial meltdown, has forced even essential services to shut down or scale back operations. Hezbollah's opponents say the decision has further undermined the authority of the state and exposed Lebanon to the risk of U.S. sanctions.

The first shipment has yet to arrive, and Hezbollah has not announced details of where it will dock. Asked about the Iranian shipment, the caretaker energy minister Raymond Ghajar told journalists "our role is restricted to import permits, we did not receive a request for permission".

Asked if this meant the ship was coming without permits, Ghajar said: "No. We do not have information. Permission was not requested from us. This is all I am saying." Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Shi'ite Muslim ally of Hezbollah and one of the most powerful figures in the state, said on Tuesday he welcomed any support, including from Iran, to help Lebanon get through its crisis.

