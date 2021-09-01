CESL launches scheme for sale of electric two-wheelers in Kerala

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has launched a scheme for sale of electric two- wheelers to government employees in Kerala.

This is in line with the state government's Electric Vehicle Policy, directing all departments to switch to electric vehicles instead of purchasing new fuel-based ones.

''The agreement with CESL is a big step towards ushering a new era of e-mobility in the state. Kerala has always been at the forefront of innovation and adapting to new technologies. ''Therefore, we feel this step will help us to not only achieve reasonable success in e-mobility but also spread this to other sectors for adaption towards green transportation and energy transition,'' state's Minister for Electricity, K Krishnankutty said during the launch.

The programme is custom-designed for employees of the Kerala government and vehicles are made available by CESL through its relationship with vehicle manufacturers, CESL said in a statement.

All such vehicles will benefit from the Centre's subsidy programme FAME II, which allows customers to access a significant subsidy that brings electric vehicles closer to the cost of their fossil fuel equivalents, it said.

The programme is carried out in collaboration with the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Government of Kerala. Kerala is the first state in the CESL portfolio to move ahead in ordering electric two-wheelers. The launch of this scheme, therefore, makes Kerala the first user of the digital marketplace MyEV, which will enable easy access to consumers for booking and buying electric two-wheelers. ''We are working towards achieving the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NITI Aayog for the induction of green modes of transportation in different categories in the next five years. ''With this level of demand witnessed from cities, fleet operators, and financing entities, it is clear that the market is ready for a complete transition to electric mobility,'' Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL said.

Deployment of electric two-wheelers among state government officials is an important step through which Kerala aims to generate a demand for 10,000 electric two-wheelers.

As the country leaps towards electric mobility and energy transition, such initiatives will help create awareness about the cost economics and benefits of owning electric two-wheelers (E2Ws), further bringing down the prices of E2Ws in the short and long term.

CESL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, an entity under the Ministry of Power. It is focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy.

The scheme was inaugurated by Minister for Electricity, K. Krishnankutty, in the presence MLA, V K Prasanth, Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Arya Rajendran and Transport Secretary, Jyotilal, amongst other dignitaries.

