Left Menu

Kerala reports 32,803 fresh COVID-19 infections, 173 deaths

Kerala reported 32,803 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases in the state to 2,29,912.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:10 IST
Kerala reports 32,803 fresh COVID-19 infections, 173 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 32,803 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases in the state to 2,29,912. As per the Kerala health bulletin on Wednesday, 173 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid death toll of the state stands at 20,961.

As many as 21,610 Covid patients also recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. A total of 38,38,614 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala so far. Further, the bulletin informed that a total of 1,74,854 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, of which 18.76 per cent tested positive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021