Left Menu

NHPC seeks shareholders nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 40,000 cr

PTI KKS MR MR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:22 IST
NHPC seeks shareholders nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 40,000 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

State-run hydro power giant will seek its shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in the annual general meeting on September 29, 2021.

The proposal to increase borrowing limit of the company from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore is listed on the agenda of the AGM, stated the notice for the AGM.

The company explained that keeping in view of fund requirements of the company due to rapid capacity addition programme, the limit of Rs 30,000 crore is required to be increased.

The tentative debt requirement for both ongoing projects and new projects up to 2031 as per CAPEX requirements will be approx. Rs 50,000 crore, which will exceed paid up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company, it added.

The NHPC is presently engaged in the construction of seven hydro-electric projects and two Solar Projects with an aggregate installed capacity of 5,999 MW which includes projects implemented through subsidiary/joint venture companies, it stated.

Further, it said that the projects having aggregate installed capacity of 10787.1 MW on consolidated basis are under clearance/approval stage.

NHPC is in rapid capacity addition mode by taking projects of different sources of energy i.e. hydro, renewables etc. These projects are to be financed in debt-equity ratio of 70:30 as per CERC norms.

The main constituents of the company's borrowings are generally in the form of bonds/ debentures, rupee term loans from banks and financial institutions, foreign currency borrowings, foreign currency bonds etc, it stated. PTI KKS MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021