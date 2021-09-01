Left Menu

Nearly 300 protestors briefly detained in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:21 IST
Nearly 300 protestors briefly detained in Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Around 250 to 300 farmers protesting near the Noida Authority office here were briefly detained by police on Wednesday, officials said.

Hundreds of local farmers had gathered near the authority's head office in Sector 6 in order to stage a protest over their demands, including increased compensation for their land acquired by it in the past, among others, they said.

Police officials said the detention was done in order to prevent any law and order situation, citing imposition of CrPC section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

"Around 250 to 300 people who had gathered near Harola village and were marching towards the Noida Authority office. They were peacefully detained and taken to the police lines in buses," a police spokesperson said, denying allegations of lathicharge against the farmers.

"They were released from the police custody later in the day," another police official said.

The protesting farmers were from Sadarpur, Bahlolpur, Gejha, Barola, Sorkha, and Sarfabad among scores of other villages of Noida. They said the protest was done to demand increased compensation for their land acquired by the Noida Authority over the years.

"Similar protests have been carried out in the past also but the issue remains unresolved," a protesting farmer said.

The police had on Tuesday extended restrictions under CrPC section 144 till September 30, citing risk to law and order situation across Noida and Greater Noida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

