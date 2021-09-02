Left Menu

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her condolences on the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:56 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra
Former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mishra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her condolences on the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Chandan Mitra. He will be remembered for his contribution to the world of journalism and politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also recalled the senior journalist and expressed concerns for his family during this hour of sadness. "Dr. Chandan Mitra was known for his deep knowledge, sharp writings, and contributions towards journalism and politics. Deeply anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," Rajnath tweeted.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry as well as Consumer Affairs & Food, also recalled the works of late Chandan Mitra. While praying for the strength of his family, he tweeted, "Deeply saddened at the passing away of former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Shri Chandan Mitra Ji. His contributions to the field of media and politics will be long remembered. May God give his family the strength to overcome this loss. Om Shanti!" The Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, and Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a tweet, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of senior journalist & former parliamentarian Dr Chandan Mitra Ji. He will be deeply missed by his friends & admirers. I offer my sincerest condolences to his family."

Chandan Mitra passed away last night in Delhi. Mitra was an Indian journalist, former editor, and managing director of The Pioneer newspaper in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021