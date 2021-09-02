West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her condolences on the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Chandan Mitra. He will be remembered for his contribution to the world of journalism and politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also recalled the senior journalist and expressed concerns for his family during this hour of sadness. "Dr. Chandan Mitra was known for his deep knowledge, sharp writings, and contributions towards journalism and politics. Deeply anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," Rajnath tweeted.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry as well as Consumer Affairs & Food, also recalled the works of late Chandan Mitra. While praying for the strength of his family, he tweeted, "Deeply saddened at the passing away of former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Shri Chandan Mitra Ji. His contributions to the field of media and politics will be long remembered. May God give his family the strength to overcome this loss. Om Shanti!" The Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, and Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a tweet, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of senior journalist & former parliamentarian Dr Chandan Mitra Ji. He will be deeply missed by his friends & admirers. I offer my sincerest condolences to his family."

Chandan Mitra passed away last night in Delhi. Mitra was an Indian journalist, former editor, and managing director of The Pioneer newspaper in Delhi. (ANI)

