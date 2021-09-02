Chandigarh Railway Station awarded 5- star Eat Right Station certification by FSSAI

Left Menu

The 'Eat Right Station' certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 14:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways' Chandigarh Railway Station has been awarded a 5- star 'Eat Right Station' certification for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers. This certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices.

The 'Eat Right Station' certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5. The 5-star rating indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers.

The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians. Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.

Chandigarh Railway Station becomes the fifth station in India to get this recognition. The other railway stations with this certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station; (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus; (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station; (Mumbai) and Vadodara Railway Station.

Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake Facility Management at five railway stations, namely, KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad, to enhance customer experience and make travel a safe and hassle-free experience. IRSDC is committed to redefining passenger experience and set a benchmark in the development, redevelopment, operation and maintenance of railway stations in India. IRSDC has many firsts to its credit in the facility management, including 'Water from Air' Water Vending Machine, Fit India Squat Kiosk, Eat Right Station with the highest rating, digital locker, generic medicine shop, mobile charging kiosk, a retail store by a start-up and a food truck.

Shortly, IRSDC will be undertaking Facility Management of 90 more stations in a phased manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)

