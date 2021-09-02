Left Menu

West Bengal STF busts SIM BOX communication racket, 3 arrested

West Bengal Special Task Force on Wednesday busted a major illegal racket of SIM BOX communication and arrested three persons including one Bangladeshi national who is the mastermind behind the racket, stated a press note by a Special Task Force West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force seized a total of 23 SIM boxes having capacity of 256 SIM slots from 7 locations, seizure includes a total of 17 routers/switches, approx 400 pre-activated SIM cards, WIFI modem of different service providers, laptop, data cable and other communication equipment, further stated the press release.

The equipments were seized during the raids organized at the Airport Police Station area of Bidhan Nagar Commissionerate, Kolkata Police area, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri District, said the press release. A specific case has been started at Airport PS and raids are still underway. (ANI)

