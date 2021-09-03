Left Menu

Mobile libraries on camel carts providing education to children in remote villages of Rajasthan

Jodhpur district administration and an international non-governmental organisation have jointly undertaken a unique initiative to educate children in the rural areas of Rajasthan by means of camel cart libraries.

Mobile library on camel cart (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jodhpur district administration and an international non-governmental organisation have jointly undertaken a unique initiative to educate children in the rural areas of Rajasthan by means of camel cart libraries. Speaking to ANI, Jodhpur School Education Department Joint Director Prem Chand Sankhla said that this reading campaign with the theme of 'India gets reading at home' is an initiative from the distict administration and NGO 'Room to Read' to provide education to children during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has affected the studies of the children. A few of them have completely detached from learning. To reconnect these children, we have organised mobile libraries for the children up to the eighth standard," he stated. "There are villages where there is no mode of transport and they do not even have proper roads. To make education accessible to the children of such places, we have started mobile libraries on camel carts. This library has many pictorial books to attract kids and make learning more interesting," he added.

Sankhla informed that they also try to aware parents regarding children's education and tell them to be more vigilant towards their child's learning process. The kids also expressed their happiness on getting an opportunity to access different books during the pandemic.

"I am very fond of reading books. We had access to a library in our school. But the schools are closed because of the pandemic now. I am very happy that I can still read all kinds of books because of this mobile library," said Anita, a student. (ANI)

