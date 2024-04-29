Left Menu

Blinken says "measurable progress" on Gaza humanitarian situation in recent weeks

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:03 IST
Blinken says "measurable progress" on Gaza humanitarian situation in recent weeks
The United States has seen "measurable progress" in the humanitarian situation in Gaza over the past few weeks, U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Monday, but urged Israel to do more.

Speaking in Riyadh at the opening of a US-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting, Blinken said the most effective way to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was to achieve a ceasefire. He also said Washington continued efforts to prevent the Gaza war from expanding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

