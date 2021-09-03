Left Menu

States/UTs conducts Entitlement Awareness Week under Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act

Mahatma Gandhi NREGA provides a number of legal entitlements to job seekers through a series of provisions in the Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:57 IST
States/UTs conducts Entitlement Awareness Week under Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act
These entitlements awareness drives will enable beneficiaries to gain maximum benefit from the Mahatma Gandhi NREG Scheme. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoRD_GOI)
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, States/UTs conducted Entitlement Awareness Week to make workers aware of their rights and entitlements under the Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act. The week was observed between 27th August to 2nd September 2021. Mahatma Gandhi NREGA provides a number of legal entitlements to job seekers through a series of provisions in the Act.

Numerous initiatives were taken by the States/UTs to make the Entitlements accessible to the public. States/UTs coordinated various activities in their respective districts, block and gram panchayats. To facilitate the workers, Gram Sabhas were conducted at Gram Panchayat Bhawans in various districts, while some of the districts reached out to the workers at work sites. Mahatma Gandhi NREGA beneficiaries, functionaries and officials from States/UTs have actively participated with enthusiasm. These entitlements awareness drives will enable beneficiaries to gain maximum benefit from the Mahatma Gandhi NREG Scheme.

India @75 Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a 75 weeks long celebration that was launched by the Prime Minister on 12th March 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021