Seven held in connection with alleged irregularities in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams, says CBI
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested seven accused in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors and associates, and other unknown persons.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested seven accused in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors and associates, and other unknown persons. Earlier on Thursday, CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021, committed by a private institution.
According to CBI, the investigating agency has registered a case against the private company and others including its Directors, 3 employees, and private persons (conduits). Searches were conducted at locations including the national capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said.
"Searches are being conducted at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors and associates, and other unknown persons," CBI said in a statement on Thursday. (ANI)
