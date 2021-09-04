Left Menu

CBDT refunds over Rs 67,401 cr between April 1 to August 16 to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:20 IST
CBDT refunds over Rs 67,401 cr between April 1 to August 16 to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Saturday. It further said that the income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1 April 2021 to 30 August 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases," Income Tax India tweeted. Earlier, on August 21, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of over Rs 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

