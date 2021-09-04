Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal's family celebrates his gold medal win

After Indian shooter, Manish Narwal won a gold medal at the Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday, his family members celebrated the historic win.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:12 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal's family celebrates his gold medal win
A visual of the celebrations in Faridabad, Haryana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Indian shooter, Manish Narwal won a gold medal at the Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday, his family members celebrated the historic win. His father Dilbagh Narwal told ANI, "I am really happy and proud of him. It is a matter of pride for the country. He had a problem with his right hand but he practised with his left hand for 1.5 years and qualified for nationals. Singhraj Adhana is like my child and I am happy for him too and pray that both of them continue to win medals for the country".

"I am very happy and proud of our son. He had a passion for sports from a young age. We never saw him as specially-abled as he worked hard as a normal person and are happy to see his efforts bearing fruits," said Santosh Narwal, Manish's mother. Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range.

Manish Narwal amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021