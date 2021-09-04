Left Menu

TN CM Stalin announces cancellation of market levy on cotton

A one per cent market levy on cotton and cotton waste would be withdrawn and the relevant legislation shall be suitably amended to give effect to it, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Saturday.Citing representations from weavers and entrepreneurs, Stalin said the levy of one per cent fee by the market committee is cancelled, and an amendment Bill would be passed in the ongoing Assembly session.Under the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing Regulation Act 1987, one per cent fee is levied on cotton and cotton waste -based on the sale value- by the market committee.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:38 IST
TN CM Stalin announces cancellation of market levy on cotton
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A one percent market levy on cotton and cotton waste would be withdrawn and the relevant legislation shall be suitably amended to give effect to it, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Saturday.

Citing representations from weavers and entrepreneurs, Stalin said the levy of one per cent fee by the market committee ''is cancelled,'' and an amendment Bill would be passed in the ongoing Assembly session.

Under the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act 1987, one per cent fee is levied on cotton and cotton waste -based on the sale value- by the market committee. While such a fee should be levied only on cotton bales, cotton and cotton waste also face the one per cent fee, the Chief Minister said. Due to this, small mills faced huge difficulties and withdrawal of levy on cotton has been a long time demand of weavers and entrepreneurs, he said. During a consultation after his government assumed office on May 7 this request was reiterated. Considering such requests, the one per cent market levy is cancelled, he added.

According to the TNAPM Act, the market committee shall levy a fee on any notified agricultural produce bought or sold in the notified market area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021