BSF rescues 95 cattle heads from border districts of West Bengal, Assam

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rescued 95 cattle heads on Saturday from the border of Coochbehar district of West Bengal and districts of Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar of Assam.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:45 IST
BSF with rescued cattle . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"On 03/04 Sep 2021, the vigilant troops under the aegis of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr rescued 95 cattle heads from the border area of dist. Coochbehar (WB) and dist.Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar of (Assam)," BSF informed in a tweet.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

