Left Menu

Kerala reports 26,701 new Covid cases, 74 deaths

Kerala reported 26,701 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-09-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 20:33 IST
Kerala reports 26,701 new Covid cases, 74 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 26,701 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the office of the state health minister on Sunday, the total death toll mounted to 21,496 and the active caseload stands at 2,47,791.

As many as 28,900 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to 39,37,996. 1,55,543 samples were tested during the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 17.17 per cent. Earlier, on September 4, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press conference after holding a meeting to review the state's COVID-19 situation, confirmed that the state will continue with its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021