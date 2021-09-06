Left Menu

NTPC's medical college in Odisha likely to be operational from 2022-23: Minister

The newly created posts will be filled up as per the relevant recruitment rule and provision of the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Act.The state government has provided 21 acres of land for the project, which would entail an investment of around Rs 350 crore, the minister said.Das also said the Odisha government has agreed to provide additional land and funds for the states second AIIMS.

NTPC’s medical college in Odisha likely to be operational from 2022-23: Minister
Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das Monday said the state government plans to make NTPC’s Medical College and Hospital in Sundergarh district operational from 2022-23 He said the medical college will start with 100 MBBS seats while the hospital will have 500 beds. Das said in the assembly that a total of 160 teaching posts in 22 disciplines will be open for recruitment in the medical facility, adding, 85 positions have been created for appointment of non-teaching staff. The newly created posts will be filled up as per the relevant recruitment rule and provision of the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Act.

The state government has provided 21 acres of land for the project, which would entail an investment of around Rs 350 crore, the minister said.

Das also said the Odisha government has agreed to provide additional land and funds for the state’s second AIIMS. “The Centre is yet to respond. The state will provide all support if it agrees to establish the second AIIMS in Sundergarh,” he said.

