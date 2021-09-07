Left Menu

People participate in 'nagar kirtan' on 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

On the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on Tuesday, a 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was organised at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 07-09-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 12:15 IST
Visual of the religious procession carried out from Gurudwara Ramsar Sahib to Sri Harmandir Sahib. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on Tuesday, a 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was organised at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. Member of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took out the procession from Gurudwara Ramsar Sahib to Sri Harmandir Sahib [Golden Temple] here on Tuesday morning.

In 1604, the fifth Guru Arjan Dev ji, under his supervision got the Guru Granth Sahib completed in Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib. Celebration of 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib takes place on this day. Different Sikh religious organisations participated in this religious procession. Sikh martial art, Gatka, was also performed by the people during the procession.

SGPC President Jagir Kaur was among the many participants. She expressed her best wishes to the people and said that the people should draw inspiration from the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib ji.

Other devotees who participated in the event extended their wishes to people and said that they are happy to attend the procession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

