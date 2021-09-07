Left Menu

Centre reviews implementation of animal husbandry, dairy schemes in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PRupala)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of animal husbandry and dairy schemes in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to promote Kisan Credit Card for livestock farmers.

Rupala held a review meeting with Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister, an official statement said.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L Murugan participated in the meeting. Both are Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

According to the statement, Rupala reviewed the implementation of animal husbandry and dairy schemes in the state and also took stock of the proposals with respect to these two segments.

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying also discussed future action plans for implementation of the schemes in the state.

Rupala emphasised that the schemes on breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs will help in creating rural entrepreneurship and better livelihood opportunity for unemployed youth and livestock farmers in the cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goat, piggery, feed and fodder sectors.

He advised the state minister to further expand the existing 'PashuBima' scheme, and promote Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for livestock farmers on a campaign mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

