Egypt says it hopes to export gas to supply Lebanon with power soon

Egypt's petroleum minister said on Wednesday he hoped to export Egyptian gas as soon as possible to Jordan to generate power that will supply Lebanon. The minister made his remarks after a meeting in Jordan that also included his Lebanese, Syrian and Jordanian counterparts.

The meeting was held to discuss a U.S.-backed plan to ease Lebanon's power crisis that involves using Egyptian gas to generate power in Jordan that would be transmitted via Syria.

