10 injured as crackers catch fire at Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh
As many as 10 people were injured in a fire that broke out due to crackers at a Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Thursday evening, police said.
- Country:
- India
As many as 10 people were injured in a fire that broke out due to crackers at a Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Thursday evening, police said. The Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Penagalur Police Station informed that the incident took place when the youth of Satupalli village were taking the Ganesh idol from Penagalur to their village.
"At around 10.30 pm last night, the firecrackers placed on a vehicle caught fire accidentally. Ten youth including five children sustained fire burns," said the SI. The victims were rushed to the Government Hospital in Rajampet and the Kadapa Government general hospital.
"A case of a fire accident has been registered and the investigation is underway," added the police official. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganesh
- Kadapa
- Government Hospital
- Andhra Pradesh's
ALSO READ
Sri Rama Sene urges govt to allow Ganeshotsava
K'taka to decide on relaxing curbs on Ganesha festival based on inputs from experts: CM
Ganeshotsava:Karnataka to take decision as per Centre's instruction: Minister
Ganesh Utsav guidelines: Keep festivities simple, Pune cops tell people
UK envoy to India meets CM Thackeray, visits Ganesha idol workshop in Mumbai