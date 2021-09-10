10 injured as crackers catch fire at Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 10 people were injured in a fire that broke out due to crackers at a Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Thursday evening, police said. The Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Penagalur Police Station informed that the incident took place when the youth of Satupalli village were taking the Ganesh idol from Penagalur to their village.

"At around 10.30 pm last night, the firecrackers placed on a vehicle caught fire accidentally. Ten youth including five children sustained fire burns," said the SI. The victims were rushed to the Government Hospital in Rajampet and the Kadapa Government general hospital.

"A case of a fire accident has been registered and the investigation is underway," added the police official. (ANI)

