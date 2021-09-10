Left Menu

10 injured as crackers catch fire at Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 10 people were injured in a fire that broke out due to crackers at a Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Thursday evening, police said.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:30 IST
10 injured as crackers catch fire at Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 10 people were injured in a fire that broke out due to crackers at a Ganesh idol procession in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Thursday evening, police said. The Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Penagalur Police Station informed that the incident took place when the youth of Satupalli village were taking the Ganesh idol from Penagalur to their village.

"At around 10.30 pm last night, the firecrackers placed on a vehicle caught fire accidentally. Ten youth including five children sustained fire burns," said the SI. The victims were rushed to the Government Hospital in Rajampet and the Kadapa Government general hospital.

"A case of a fire accident has been registered and the investigation is underway," added the police official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021