32 farmer bodies hold meeting with political parties in Chandigarh

Around 32 Kisan organisations of Punjab are holding a meeting in Chandigarh with various political parties of the state, except Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The meeting has been scheduled by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to request these parties not to hold political campaigns at various places in Punjab before the official declaration of the Punjab Assembly elections as it may disturb their ongoing protest.

The president of Punjab Kisan Union President, Ruldu Singh Mansa said, "This is the biggest protest of the country and everybody is supporting us. We are receiving support at the international level too. So, we will definitely reach a result at the end of the meeting." As per reports, the meeting is being held at Peoples Convention Centre in Chandigarh and started at around 11 am.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said the increase in the minimum support prices of Rabi crops announced by the Centre today was "a joke played on farmers." Taking to Twitter, Tikait wrote, "The minimum support price announced for Rabi crops is a joke with the farmers. Inflation is rising but compared to that the rate of MSP hike for farmers is very less. This hike is less than that of last year's. The government should tell us which formula it has used?

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws. The Centre and farmer leaders have also held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

