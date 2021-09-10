Left Menu

Gadkari, Thackeray, Fadnavis celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their families following COVID-19 protocols

Amid strict COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former CM Devendra Fadanavis, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their families on Friday.

Amid strict COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former CM Devendra Fadanavis, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their families on Friday. While undertaking the celebrations in a closed gathering, the leaders laid emphasis on following COVID-19 protocols.

Union Minister Gadkari set up a Ganesh idol with his family at his Nagpur residence. The residence was beautifully decorated with yellow and orange marigold garlands. Fadnavis, who also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, said, "I request the Lord Ganesha to end this COVID pandemic and shower blessing on every person. We request the government to open the temples as lakhs of people are associated with them in terms of employment."

Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated the Ganesh Chaturthi with his family at their ancestral home in North Goa's Kohtambi village. The Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from September 10 to 19 as a precautionary measure, banning the gathering of people, to curb the transmission of the virus. The police stuck notices outside the pandal that read, "No devotees allowed to go for prayers."

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal are muted as the darshan has gone virtual this year. Even after deciding to hold the celebration in a traditional manner, the devotees had to opt for attending the celebration online as the temple is closed for devotees amid the COVID19 pandemic. Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, began today.The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. (ANI)

