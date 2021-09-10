Left Menu

Vice-President to visit Puducherry for 2 days

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:56 IST
Puducherry, Sept 10 (PTI): Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu would be on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Puducherry from September 12. He would inaugurate a Rs 7.67-crore solar power plant at the centrally administered JIPMER, here, on that day.

The plant would meet 15 per cent of the electricity demand of JIPMER and save Rs 1.7 crore in electricity bills every year as per the prevailing tariff, a press release from JIPMER said here on Friday.

The Vice-President is scheduled to visit the Aurobindo Ashram also and formally inaugurate the Puducherry government-sponsored Technological University on September 13. Besides, he would launch a solar project the same day at the Pondicherry Central University. Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N.Rangasamy would be among the participants on the occasion.

