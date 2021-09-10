Left Menu

Target commercial production of Nano DAP within a year: Mandaviya to fertiliser makers

After the successful launch of nano urea, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday directed IFFCO and other fertiliser makers to start commercial production of Nano DAP di-ammonium phosphate within a year to reduce the countrys import dependence.This was conveyed to the fertiliser makers, including IFFCO that introduced nano urea in liquid form early this year and is also conducting trials for Nano DAP, in a high-level meeting held on Friday by the minister, according to an official source.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:24 IST
Target commercial production of Nano DAP within a year: Mandaviya to fertiliser makers
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the successful launch of nano urea, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday directed IFFCO and other fertiliser makers to start commercial production of Nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) within a year to reduce the country's import dependence.

This was conveyed to the fertiliser makers, including IFFCO that introduced nano urea in liquid form early this year and is also conducting trials for Nano DAP, in a high-level meeting held on Friday by the minister, according to an official source. In the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress made so far in the field trial of Nano DAP being conducted by leading fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on 24 crops in 2,000 farms.

IFFCO officials informed in the meeting that the results of the field trials are so far encouraging, as the crop roots have developed better. The government is focusing on the launch of Nano DAP after the successful start of commercial production of nano urea. India is the first country to commercially produce nano urea.

In the meeting, Mandaviya stressed that the country needs to develop Nano DAP in a time-bound manner to make India self-reliant in the second-largest consumer fertiliser, the source said.

The minister also directed his department officials to take steps for early approval of this new product and ensure the commercial production begins within a year, the source added. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba, Fertilizer Secretary RK Chaturvedi, senior officials of IFFCO, National Fertilizers Ltd, and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021