Kannur University row: 2 member committee appointed to probe into allegations of syllabus saffronisation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that Kannur University has appointed a two-member committee to examine the allegations of saffronising political science syllabus.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 11-09-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 02:36 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that Kannur University has appointed a two-member committee to examine the allegations of saffronising political science syllabus. He said that necessary action will be taken on the basis of the report.

"University Vice-Chancellor has explained it. The Higher Education Minister also reacted to it. Everyone knows that we don't have an approach to glorify ideology and leaders who hold the ideology of turning their back to the freedom struggle," the Chief Minister said. "The University has taken a fruitful action and appointed a two-member expert committee to examine it. The Vice-Chancellor clearly said that on the basis of the report of the committee report, necessary action will be taken," he said.

Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students' wing of Congress, accused Kannur University of including books of MS Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar, and Deendayal Upadhyaya in studies. Meanwhile, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran dismissed these allegations and said the texts must be read and then either accepted or rejected.

"A large lobby of literature has been prescribed which will help the students to contextualize and understand these texts. By no stretch of imagination can anybody who is educated say this is an attempt to saffronise education," Raveendran said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

