Left Menu

IMF to launch virtual mission to Belarus to gather data on economy

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said it would begin a virtual mission to Belarus, amid concerns raised about the global lender's disbursement of new emergency reserves to the government of president Alexander Lukashenko.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2021 05:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 05:40 IST
IMF to launch virtual mission to Belarus to gather data on economy
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said it would begin a virtual mission to Belarus, amid concerns raised about the global lender's disbursement of new emergency reserves to the government of president Alexander Lukashenko. The staff mission is part of the IMF's economic surveillance and monitoring mandate and aims to gather more information about the economic developments in Belarus and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, an IMF spokesperson said.

The mission will begin Monday, said a source familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly. It comes days after the leaders of Russia and Belarus agreed to set up a unified oil and gas market and to deepen economic integration https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-belarus-agree-closer-energy-economic-integration-2021-09-09 in the face of what they regard as unjustified Western sanctions on both their economies.

Western governments have imposed sanctions to escalate pressure on Lukashenko, who is accused of rigging elections in August 2020 and cracking down on opposition to prolong his now 27 years in power. Lukashenko has denied rigging the vote. Russia is also under Western sanctions for its treatment of Ukraine.

The IMF last month said it was keeping a close watch https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/imf-keeping-close-watch-belarus-after-calls-limit-reserve-funds-country-2021-08-13 on Belarus but proceeded to give Lukashenko's hardline government access to nearly $1 billion in new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the IMF's own reserve currency, as part of a broader $650 billion allocation to all IMF members. Some U.S. lawmakers had urged the IMF to restrict the government's access to the funds.

The mission, which will conduct interviews online, will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive 'Article IV' economic surveillance mission in December. Such reviews are carried out on a regular basis by the global lender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Firozabad dengue outbreak: Health officer suspended, clinics of unauthorised practitioners sealed

Firozabad dengue outbreak: Health officer suspended, clinics of unauthorised...

 India
4
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021